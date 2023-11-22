(NEXSTAR) – When people leave Arkansas, most aren’t chasing stardom in Hollywood or pushing north in search of snow. U.S. Census data reveals the highest number of folks leave the state in favor of a ZIP code in the central or southern United States.

In all, an estimated 74,408 people left Arkansas last year, with a big chunk of them, 18,562, seeking a new life in Texas. Missouri drew close to 10,000 Arkansans, while Tennessee (7,202), Oklahoma (4,277), and Florida (3,204) rounded out the top five, according to estimates.

By comparison, the most heavily populated states, California and New York, drew fewer than 1,000 Arkansans each. The Census estimates that nobody moved from Arkansas to New Hampshire, Delaware or Puerto Rico in 2022.

The new data comes the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

The same survey found that California and Florida were among the most likely states to see residents leave for Arkansas; about 7,000 moved inland from each of those states in 2022.

But even with tens of thousands of people packing up and leaving Arkansas, the state saw more people move in than move out last year. An estimated 86,000 people relocated to Arkansas in 2022.