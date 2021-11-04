Keep Arkansas Beautiful reveals mural at eStem Public Charter School in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Keep Arkansas Beautiful announced on Thursday the unveiling of its new mural located displayed on the downtown campus of eStem Public Charter School.

Muralist Joel Boyd features KAB’s youth education program mascot Otto the Otter in this artwork. The side of the school’s building shows Otto soaring over the Little Rock skyline in a plane with a banner reminding residents to “Keep Arkansas Beautiful,” according to a release from KAB. It’s displayed on the wall facing W. 2nd Street.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the KAB and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership at the Historic Arkansas Museum to celebrate the mural’s launch along with his continued dedication to litter prevention and beautification through youth education throughout the state.





Keep Arkansas Beautiful reveals a mural at eStem Public Charter School in Little Rock. (Photo Credit: Keep Arkansas Beautiful)

“I’m proud of the work Keep Arkansas Beautiful does to promote, educate and inspire youth to keep our state green, clean and litter-free,” Governor Hutchinson said. “During my years as governor, I have seen this organization’s youth outreach grow exponentially, and I’m confident it will continue to positively impact Arkansas for decades.”

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst explained that KAB Executive Director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission Mark Camp’s vision for the youth education program, including Otto and the new mural, should be a source of pride for the KAB program and contributes to the legacy to Gov. Hutchinson’s passion for conservation in the state.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful has implemented multiple initiatives for the education of the state’s youth such as “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery,” a 40-page children’s book, that includes a workbook and activity pages.

So far the program has distributed nearly 50,000 children’s books and workbooks, according to the release. KAB has also reached more than 35,000 students in Arkansas the state.