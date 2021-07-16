June data shows Arkansas unemployment rate remaining stable for 4th straight month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data released Friday shows the unemployment rate in Arkansas is remaining stable.

Labor force data tabulated by the U.S. Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the latest unemployment rate for June to be at 4.4 percent, matching rates that have been consistent since March.

The Arkansas civilian labor force declined 250, a result of 750 fewer employed and 500 more unemployed Arkansans.

Across the rest of the country, the unemployment rate saw a slight tick up, going from 5.8 percent in May to 5.9 percent in June.

Bureau of Labor Statistics program operations manager Susan Price noted how Arkansas is trending lower than national figures and year-to-year comparisons to 2020, just months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained stable at 4.4 percent for the third consecutive month,” Price said. “Arkansas unemployment rate is currently three and four-tenths of a percentage point lower than in June 2020 and is well below the US rate.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas declined 3,700 in June to total 1,269,200, led by drops in the government and education & health services sectors.

The largest increase in employment was seen in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was up by 14,000 jobs, with strong increases also seen in professional and business services and manufacturing sectors.