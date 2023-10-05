LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will hold a formal ceremony next Saturday where six Arkansas will be inducted for their work, achievements and contributions to the state and nation.

The 2023 honorees are Rev. Jerry Black and Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman from Blytheville, Curtis Howse, James H. Leary and Harvey P. Wiley Sr. from Little Rock and Judge Joyce Williams Warren from Pine Bluff.

Judge Warren joined Arkansas Today to talk more about her life and her upcoming induction in the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame.

She is known for her work as a juvenile judge and her efforts to improve the lives of youth in Arkansas. Warren also helped to create a new juvenile justice system that improved adoption laws, legal representation for children and parents in child abuse and neglect cases and much more.

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Robinson Center Music Hall. Tickets are available at ARBlackHallofFame.org.