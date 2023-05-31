WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge denies Richard “BigO” Barnett’s request on May 30 to extend the time by which he must report to prison.

Barnett, 63, of Gravette, was sentenced earlier this month for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Barnett requested to delay when he must report to prison until at least August 22. The judge denied that request.

Court documents say Barnett “has had ample time since his conviction to prepare for his incarceration and presents no compelling reasons to justify additional delay.”

Barnett requested time to arrange his affairs before he was sent to prison. “Specifically, Mr. Barnett’s significant other is disabled and he will need to liquidate personal property and try to earn some extra income to help her before he leaves,” the request said.

Court documents show the judge also denied Barnett’s request to be placed in a prison in Yankton, South Dakota. “Determinations regarding security-level placements lie in the sound discretion of [Bureau of Prisons] based on its internal criteria. The Court generally plays no role in those determinations,” the documents say.

Barnett gained notoriety from the insurrection after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.