Jonesboro police searching for teen who walked away from community facility

JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro police are looking for a teen who walked away from a community facility Monday night.

Ike Nunn Jr. 17, along with 5 other teens were outside of a Division of Youth Services (DYS) facility around 7:15 p.m. when they walked to the rear of the property, climbed a fence and ran.

Staff at the facility followed after the teens, but were unable to find them, at which point officers with the Jonesboro Police Department joined in the search.

Nunn and one other teen were in DYS custody, but the second teen was found shortly after 8 p.m.

Nunn is described as a white male with reddish-blonde hair, standing 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 182 pounds.

He was in DYS custody on a class Y felony of rape.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement in that area.