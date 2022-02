JONESBORO, Ark. – A Northeast Arkansas police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot.

Jonesboro Police said an officer ‘stepped out’ with a person on Spruce Street around 10:30 Wednesday night when a suspect opened fire on the officer.

The Jonesboro officer was hit in the leg and is expected to survive, according to officials.

Investigators say the officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Police said suspect suffered serious injuries.

No names have been released.