JONESBORO, Ark. – An investigation underway in Jonesboro after a couple was found dead on Wednesday evening at a home, in what police are describing as a possible murder-suicide.

When police responded to the home on Turtle Creek Road, they were flagged down by an individual who said they were checking on their in-laws and found them both dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, no other suspects are being sought at this time.

The investigation is still developing.