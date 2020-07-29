Jonesboro police investigating homicide

UPDATE:

JONESBORO, Ark.- According to Jonesboro police, detectives were called to the 100 block of Fisher Street Wednesday morning about a body being found.

Police say the wounds led officers to investigate the death as a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JONESBORO, Ark.- Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide.

According to our content partner KAIT Region 8 News, detectives were called to Fisher Street just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Jonesboro police have not released any other details, including the victim’s identity.

