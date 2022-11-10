ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – 95 years of rivalry and it’s that time again. The Battle of the Ravine between Henderson State University and Ouachita Baptist University will take place on Saturday.

The Battle of the Ravine originated in 1895 and is tied for the oldest rivalry in NCAA Division II history.

This year’s match up will be on Henderson’s turf. Henderson students think they have an advantage with the game being played on their home turf.

“What makes this year different is that it’s home, on our territory so I feel like we have the home field advantage,” HSU senior Baylee Barton said.

But the tigers across the street said it doesn’t matter whose turf they play on.

“We haven’t lost yet, and I don’t think we’re going to,” Cason Barnett, a freshman at OBU said.

Though Henderson hasn’t brought home a win against Ouachita since 2015, Barton is still confident.

“I’m pretty confident in our team this year – we’ve been on a roll the past few games,” Barton said.

We had some mixed responses when we asked who would be taking home the win Saturday, as you can imagine.

Purple or red? Only time will tell – but “Reddie” or not, the Battle of the Ravine is “roaring” into the Carpenter-Haygood Stadium for kickoff at 2pm.