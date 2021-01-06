ASHDOWN, Ark. – With the death of a 3-month-old baby in southwest Arkansas, an investigation is now underway.
Ashdown police officers responded to the 600 block of South 5th Street in Monday on reports of an infant that had stopped breathing.
According to investigators the 3-month-old was found unresponsive on a couch.
The child was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.
One woman has been taken into custody according to detectives.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST POSTS:
- Protestors gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of Pres. Trump
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Louisville police fire 2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid
- Investigation into the death of an infant in Ashdown, 1 person now in custody
- Three Thoughts About Arkansas Football