Inmate escapes from Jackson County Detention Center

NEWPORT, Ark.- An inmate escaped from the Jackson County Detention Center Sunday night where he was awaiting transport to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
34-year-old Roger Dylan Rudd is 5 foot 7, 157 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Rudd was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, white shoes, and a brown jacket.
Anyone who knows of Rudd’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842
