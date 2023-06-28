LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans are planning to hit the road ahead of the July 4th weekend, even as the thermometer gets into the triple digits.

Heat safety when traveling will be especially important for this Independence Day weekend. The number of travelers is expected to be record-setting this year with 43.2 million drivers on the road projected by AAA, and Arkansas temperatures in July are often triple-digit.

Lots of people and lots of temperatures can make travel difficult. Experts say it’s better to plan ahead, beginning with checking your car over.

Check your vehicle over. Low fluid levels, including coolant, can get you by the side of the road quickly.

AAA reports the summer problems for cars are the same big three as they are any other time of the year: Dead batteries, flat tires or people locked out of their cars. Most people, the association reports, think overheating would be the biggest issue, but it turns out the summer problems are the same as the rest of the year.

The way to avoid getting caught up in this is to have your battery tested, check your tire’s condition and pressure once a month and keep a spare key handy. The association also recommends swinging by a shop for a vehicle checkup and keeping an emergency kit packed for those worst-case times.

AAA states an emergency kit would include a phone charger, flashlight, first-aid kit, tire pressure gauge, adjustable wrench, washer fluid and jumper cables. The kit should also have emergency flares or reflectors as well as drinking water and some snacks.

A note on storing plastic water bottles in your car: While much false news about water bottles releasing chemicals can be found with a quick internet search, the baseline is that it is better to have water than not have water if you are stuck in the heat.

