CLEVLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.

Throughout the morning numbers have been climbing in south Arkansas as iced-over trees fall and take out power lines serving area homes and businesses. Entergy Arkansas reports thousands of crews in the southern part of the state working to fix the problem.

Cleveland County is one of the hardest hit in the region, showing on the power outage map that 97.9% of the power customers are in the dark. In Rison, the county seat, ice-laden trees and powerlines are on the ground.

Entergy officials said it had 52,000 customers state-wide without power. Officials said falling trees taking out powerlines is the biggest problem being seen by on-site crews.

Entergy officials said it is too early to give a time projection on when power will be restored.