iDrive Arkansas cameras will help Rogers Fire Department

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department cutting down on response time with the help of traffic cameras.

Those traffic cameras are thanks to iDrive Arkansas which is a system of cameras set up along major roadways throughout Arkansas made viewable to the public to stay updated on traffic flow.

This system also comes in handy for the Rogers Fire Department when responding to calls.

Chief Tom Jenkins with Rogers Fire said each department now has monitors with a live view of six different iDrive cameras.

When they get a call one of the first decisions they have to make is whether to go north or south and ultimately a lot of time is lost when we get that wrong. We have at those fire stations cameras set up so that when firefighters are alerted to an emergency, can view the cameras in hopes that they can navigate and find their way to the incident a little quicker than they might have otherwise. Tom Jenkins

Jenkins said monitors are also set up at the 911 center which has helped with sending less resources to an accident and a quicker response time because more accurate locations will be available.

