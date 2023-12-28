BRANSON, Mo., (KNWA/KFTA) — Silver Dollar City has announced the closing of one of its most popular rides.

According to a press release, the Branson theme park’s historic indoor roller coaster ‘Fire in The Hole’ will pull through the station one last time this Saturday, Dec. 30.

The release states that the 48 guests, selected through various social media giveaways will be the final public riders on the roller coaster and will receive a mounted piece of the coaster track, along with other keepsakes commemorating the ride’s retirement. Although there are preselected guests for the final ride, Fire in the Hole will be open all day on Saturday for anyone to ride the indoor coaster one last time.

“Though we are now down to the final hours of the original Fire In The Hole, this ride has been meaningful to our guests for generations,” said Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City president. “The coaster tells a story of the Ozark Mountains and is uniquely Silver Dollar City, but also a ride families can ride together, as millions of children have ridden with their parents and grandparents. We know we will still have many first-time riders, while some have ridden countless times over the decades, returning this weekend for one last memory. Many of those guests even first rode with their grandparents years ago, now riding with their grandkids!”

According to the press release, the Branson theme park will host Fire In The Hole’s ‘Grand Finale’ with live entertainment in the coaster’s queue line, Christmas caroling, pop-up surprises, and visits from Silver Dollar City’s most iconic Citizens. Additionally, from now through Dec. 30, all riders will receive a celebration sticker commemorating the coaster’s ‘Final Ride Days’ the release said.

Inspired by the original coaster closing this Saturday, Silver Dollar City announced an all-new Fire In The Hole debut in the spring of 2024.

For more details on the all-new Fire In The Hole ride, visit here.