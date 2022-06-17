LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed three to the state’s Tax Appeals Commission on Thursday, June 16.

The commission acts as an independent agency to hear state tax disputes.

The commission is the result of an act passed during the 93rd General Assembly, Act 586, The Tax Appeals Commission Act. It is an agency within the Department of the Inspector General.

The commission acts as an independent tribunal to hear disputes between the Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers. The commission has the power to resolve any disputes before requiring tax payment.

The three appointed to the commission will service 9-year terms. They were chosen based upon their knowledge of state tax law, having been appointed from a pool of candidates selected by either the state Bar Association, the Arkansas Supreme Court, or the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The three selected are: