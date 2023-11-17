MCCORY, Ark. – It’s that time of year again for hunters both near and far. Duck hunting season officially begins Saturday, Nov. 18.

Men and woman from all over the U.S. are getting their gear together and heading to the Natural State to join in on the fun. Strait Lake Duck Club founder Max Sharp says cooler weather is ideal for ducking and is hoping for temperatures to drop. But Max says no matter the weather, he’ll be on the hunt.

Hunters must remember to have their hunting licenses om hand and federal and state duck stamps.

For the more on what you need to know before heading out to your blind this weekend for duck hunting season, visit AGFC.com.