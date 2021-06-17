Humane Society of Independence County national finalist for customized Land Rover Defender to help animals

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – The Humane Society of Independence County needs your vote!

The organization, based in Batesville, is one of five national finalists in a contest to win a new customized Land Rover Defender.

The finalist for the contest were selected based on their outstanding commitment to accomplishing great things in their communities.

The Humane Society of Independence County is a non-profit, no-kill shelter that provides safety for abandoned, abused, homeless and unwanted dogs and cats regardless of health or behavioral issues.

The customized vehicle would go toward the transport of animals in need.

According to the organization’s website, anyone can VOTE once per day until June 28.