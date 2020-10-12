Human remains found in Jonesboro during search for missing woman

JONESBORO, Ark.- Jonesboro police say human remains were found Saturday while searchers were looking for the body of a missing woman.

Lisa Prescott has been missing since September 2018.

Detectives were called to the scene when the remains were found.

Police have not yet confirmed if the remains are Prescott’s.

The remains were sent to the state crime lab for positive identification.

“When I told that family that remains had been found, we don’t know who, but again, it’s almost like a weight coming off the shoulders,” says David Rader, Director for EquuSearch Midwest. “But, it’s devastating news.”

EquuSearch is a non-profit dedicated to finding and re-uniting missing family members.

