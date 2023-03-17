WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a 96-68 win over Howard on Thursday. Their opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks, beat Illinois 73-63 in their matchup on the same day.

It’s the first matchup with the Razorbacks since 2005 when Arkansas beat KU 65-64 in the Maui Invitational Tournament in 2005. Their last matchup in the NCAA Tournament came in 1991 when KU took a 93-81 win.

Arkansas finished its season on a skid, losing five of its last seven games, but came into the game with tournament experience. Arkansas’ head coach, Eric Musselman, is 7-2 in tournament games, finishing in the round of eight the last two seasons. Last season, the Razorbacks knocked off one-seed Gonzaga in the round of 16.

Arkansas and Kansas also clashed on the football field this past December when Arkansas won a thrilling 55-53 triple-overtime game in the Liberty Bowl.

How to watch

Who: Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) vs. Arkansas (19-11)

When: 4:15 p.m. CT, March 18

Where: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Television: CBS

Stream/Online: NCAA.com