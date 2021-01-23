Homicide investigation in Scott County after woman found dead in truck

WALDRON, Ark. – Arkansas State Police Special Agents investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in a pick-up truck after a shooting in the 1000 block of Ross Creek Road just south of Waldron early Saturday morning.

Waldron Police officers located the body of 24-year-old Brehana Lee Duran of Booneville seated in the passenger seat. Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the exact manner and cause of her death.

A man who was identified as the possible driver of the truck attempted to flee after Waldron police officers made contact on Saturday morning. He is currently being questioned by state police.