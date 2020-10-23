Holiday pop-up bar moving to Walton Arts Center in 2020

Proceeds from the event will go to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Holidaze, a popular holiday-themed pop-up bar created last year by the owners of Maxine’s Tap Room, will relocate to Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bar will take over the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room and Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden outdoors at the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street.

Organizers say this will allow for more space for social distancing and, of course, more vintage holiday decor.

“We had pretty much resolved that Holidaze couldn’t happen this year because of space restrictions due to COVID-19. But Walton Arts Center offered to partner and host, and it was nothing short of a holiday miracle,” said Hannah Withers, who runs Maxine’s Tap Room along with Ben Gitchel. “The gorgeous facilities with both indoor and outdoor space are sure to give us a holiday experience that we all need this year. We are excited to anchor Dickson Street with some obnoxious seasonal cheer!”

The new Holidaze will feature a walk-up bar for to-go drinks in accordance with the city’s Outdoor Refreshment Area. Customers can enjoy a drink as they walk to the square for the Lights of the Ozarks, or go inside to experience a “vintage holiday wonderland.”

Holidaze will be open 5 pm until midnight nightly Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To-go ORA drinks will be available from 5 until 9:30 pm nightly.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund. Select nights will also give customers the opportunity to support additional area nonprofits.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news regarding Holidaze, visit https://waltonartscenter.org/holidaze/.