NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Newton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a hiker for two days.

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge was reported missing after failing to return from a hike on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail at the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27. Deputies began the search for Smith after he was reported missing around 9 p.m. Oct. 28.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Park rangers, Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers and Mennonite Disaster Services continue the search for Smith. Rainy conditions on Saturday caused the search to be temporarily postponed.

Arkansas Alliance of Bloodhound Search Specialists provided canine search assistance, according to a press release. No further volunteers are needed for the search at this time.

If you have seen Smith, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Buffalo National River’s emergency dispatch personnel at 888-692-1162.

Park rangers urge hikers to be aware of hazards and be physically prepared for all attempted hiking trips. The Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail is steep and rugged. Hiking information can be obtained on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/buff/planyourvisit/index.htm, or by contacting a park ranger at (870) 439-2502.