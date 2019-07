HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Hot Springs Police Department is asking the public to help name their newest K9 addition.

The new K9 officer is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois male and will be a dual-purpose explosive and patrol dog.

You have until June 21 to submit names on their Facebook page.

If your name is picked you will get the chance to meet him at a later date.

HSPD asks that the name choices be clean, respectful and creative.

Submit your idea in the comments of their Facebook post.