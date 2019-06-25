1  of  2
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Centerton neighborhood

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) – A helicopter makes an emergency landing in a neighborhood in Centerton. 

According to Mayor Bill Edwards Facebook page, the helicopter made an emergency landing in Sienna Estates. The post states no one was injured.

According to a Facebook post by Fly ARH, a helicopter with the same tail number as the one that made the landing, recently received a new engine, interior, and paint job. The Facebook post was created on May 24.

Map of where the helicopter landed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA as we find out more.

