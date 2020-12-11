Helena-West Helena Police: Woman dead after roof caves in during fire

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A woman was killed after the roof of a home collapsed during a fire early Friday morning.
According to Helena-West Helena Police, a man and woman were burning leaves early Friday morning on 11th Street when the fire spread to a home. Believing her mother and a dog were inside the home, the woman rushed inside to rescue them.
That’s when the roof of the home reportedly collapsed. Authorities said the woman did not survive.
The mother and family pet were not in the home at the time of the fire.
