FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new survey found that a majority of Arkansans believe there should be zero tolerance when it comes to drinking and driving.

DesertHopeTreatment.com conducted a survey of 3,445 people to determine how they feel about implementing a statewide 0% drinking and driving tolerance policy, and found that over half (51%) of Arkansans support the idea, compared to a national average of 33%.

On a national level, women are far more supportive of this idea with 40% agreeing, compared to 28% of men. According to a press release, any amount of alcohol in the system reduces the skills necessary for safe driving, including impaired judgment, vision, color distinction and reaction time.

With Utah’s 0.05% BAC limit, the NHTSA compared data from the last full year before the legislation was passed and the first year in which the lower legal limit was in place. This comparison showed that Utah had a reduced traffic fatality rate by 18.3%, and there were 19.8% fewer fatal accidents in 2019 even though drivers logged more driving miles.

The survey also discovered that a significant portion of respondents do not believe drunk driving penalties are harsh enough, with 66% agreeing that this is the case. And 3 in 4 respondents said they would report a friend or family who decided to drive drunk.

The data also uncovered that nearly 1 in 4 (24%) drinkers admit they would still drive first thing in the morning after a big night of drinking. Although the legal limit is 0.08% in most states, this volume of alcohol still has the ability to impair a person’s driving ability when it comes to factors like short term memory loss, reduced information processing capability and impaired perception, according to the report.

In 2018, there were 1,878 people killed in alcohol-related car accidents in which drivers had BACs under the legal limit.

An infographic with more information about zero-tolerance policies is available here.