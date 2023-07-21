LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A vulnerability in a software package may have led to the personal and health information of Arkansas students falling into unauthorized hands.

UnitedHealthcare Student Resources stated on Friday that its research into a zero-day vulnerability found in MOVEit Transfer software found that data had been accessed and copies removed on one of its servers on May 27.

While the data varies by individual, it may have included a combination of names, date of births, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, plan identification numbers, policy information, student identification numbers, claims information, including claim numbers, provider information, dates of service, diagnosis codes, prescription information and claims financial information, UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

The company stressed that not all data elements were involved for all individuals.

Individuals whose data was compromised are being notified and will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, UnitedHealthcare representatives stated. The company said it was unaware of any misuse of the information, but it recommends that those affected order a credit report and regularly monitor their health care and other statements for any unfamiliar activity.

Anyone who spots anything suspicious should notify their health plan, officials said. A toll-free line is also available to answer any questions at 1-866-341-4262, staffed Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The company said in a statement that it had taken steps to bolster its data security to prevent future incidents from taking place.

The MOVEit zero-day hack, first reported in May, has impacted millions due to data breaches and in some cases ransomware attacks. The software is popular for enterprise file transfer applications.