LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The oppressive Arkansas heat is putting many counties at risk of fires.

As the heat conditions get worse in Arkansas, many counties are being put under a burn ban.

Here are the counties currently under burn bans:

Ashley County

Chicot County

Faulkner County

Hempstead County

Little River County

Lonoke County

Miller County

Nevada County

White County

Woodruff County

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, county judges issue burn bans. More burn ban info can be found at ArkFireInfo.org.

