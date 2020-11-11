Governor Hutchinson presents proposal for state budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson presented his proposal for the FY22 state budget on Tuesday.

His proposal has a full amount of $5.687 billion, which is an increase to the FY21 budget by $172 million. All cuts that were made to education, healthcare, and public safety have been now been fulfilled under the proposal. ‘

Governor Hutchinson emphasized his desire to add to the Long-Term Reserve, which currently has $185 million in it. He says he has a plan for that fund to have it to at least $420 million by the end of 2023.

The proposal also included $50 million in tax cuts that includes a tax exwmption on used vehicles priced up to $10,000. State Representative Frances Cavenaugh said, “Because those are the people that, the sales tax hits them harder than people with a higher income.”

The governor also included a proposal for newer residents of Arkansas to pay a lower income tax rate of 4.9%. He said this is a tool the state can use to attract workers for manufacturing and high-tech jobs and also allow retirees on fixed incomes to settle down in Arkansas. Cavenaugh is not sure how that will be generally perceived by the general public saying, “My district would, be honest with you, hang me high if I voted for someone who just moved in to have a lower rate than someone who’s been here for years paying taxes.”

She also said that the Governor was did not offer any further details on any parameters within those proposals and said that the General Assembly will likely have to work through the details when the General Session begins on January 11.

LATEST POSTS: