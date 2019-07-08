Governor Hutchinson announces lead sponsor for MTCC Capital Campaign

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Union Pacific Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz today announced a $300,000 grant, the lead gift in the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center’s capital campaign to renovate its 10-year-old exhibits, which will embrace inclusivity and widen its focus to reflect and share the complete story of black Arkansans from across the state.

This is the largest regional grant awarded in Arkansas through Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program, which is designed to provide significant impact in one of the company’s key areas of giving related to safety, workforce development and community spaces.

“Vibrant spaces that celebrate cultural diversity and social interaction enrich lives,” said Fritz. “At Union Pacific, we believe an inclusive culture is paramount to our success, and this exhibit is a perfect example of what communities can accomplish with that mindset.”

MTCC recognizes that history is not stagnant and has developed an interpretive plan that will allow it to remain a welcoming space to learn while engaging increasingly diverse and complex audiences. To implement this update, MTCC aims to raise $3 million for construction of the new space. Its capital campaign entitled “Innovate. Collaborate. Renovate.” focuses on the idea that the African American experience is woven into the fabric of past, present and future Arkansas.

Gov. Hutchinson also congratulated MTCC on receiving a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences for $248,000, which is the largest grant that the institute has awarded in Arkansas in more than 40 years. This grant will be matched dollar for dollar by a grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council. These funds put the museum at $796,000 towards its capital campaign goal.

“The grant award is a significant boost and will allow the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center to continue its important work of education, preserving history and cultural exchanges.” said Gov. Hutchinson.

At the event, Christina Shutt, director of MTCC, announced that Ronald Dedman, president of AT&T Arkansas, will chair the campaign.

“We’re so pleased that Ronnie has agreed to serve as chair,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage & Tourism. “His leadership is much appreciated.”

“We appreciate the support the capital campaign has received so far from Union Pacific, the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences and the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council,” Dedman said. “We hope that others will join us in our efforts to help MTCC reach more diverse and widespread audiences with its message about the African American experience in Arkansas.”

MTCC is located at 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, AR 72201. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please contact Jaimie Wright, director of development, at (501) 683-3620 or email jaimie.wright@arkansas.gov.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, a museum of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage & Tourism, is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and celebrating African American history and culture in Arkansas. Other museums and programs of the Division of Arkansas Heritage include Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center, Historic Arkansas Museum and Old State House Museum.