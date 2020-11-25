Governor Hutchinson announces appointments to the Arkansas State Police Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday two appointments he is making to the Arkansas State Police Commission.

Those two appointments will be Murray Benton Sr. of Jonesboro and Ken Reeves of Harrison.

Murry Benton St. will be replacing outgoing Bill Benton. That term begins on January 1, 2021, and expires on January 14, 2023.

“I’m delighted to appoint Murray Benton to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Our state police deserve the highest quality of service, and I have no doubt that Murray’s proven leadership in business and his community will serve him well. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Bill Benton, who has spent 6 years as a dedicated commissioner.” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Benton has been the President of Mid South Sales for over 30 years. He’s an active board member of Baptist Memorial Health Care System, NEA Baptist Hospital, Jonesboro Unlimited, NEA Industrial Development Commission, and the Advisory Committee on Petroleum Storage Tanks.

Benton said of his new post, “It is such an honor to be included in this group of amazing commissioners. I’m grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me and for the opportunity to serve our Arkansas State Police. I’ll give 110% in every aspect of this role.”

Ken Reeves will be replacing Jane Christenson, with his term beginning January 15, 2021, and expiring January 14, 2028.

Reeves issued a statement saying, “In my years as a practicing attorney, I have had an excellent relationship with city, county, and state law enforcement. I believe very strongly in the rule of law. I admire the commission and their service to the State Police and look forward to joining this fine tradition.”

Ken Reeves spent more than a decade serving as Vice President and General Counsel at FedEx Freight, Inc. He previously served on the Arkansas State Game and Fish Commission. He also served as Chairman of the Arkansas Supreme Court Professional Conduct Committee, Boone County Economic Development Corporation, and North Arkansas Medical Center.

The Governor said of Reeves, “Ken’s legal background and experience working with law enforcement will be an asset to the State Police Commission. He is a lifelong Arkansan committed to public service. I am confident he will be an outstanding addition to the Commission.”

