LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced her intent to reappoint the current Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.

Huckabee Sanders said she is planning to reappoint Wes Ward to the position. The governor-elect stated that Ward has excelled in the agriculture industry over the last seven years.

“As the current Secretary of Agriculture, Wes Ward has done an excellent job growing our largest industry and developing relationships with the men and women who work in agriculture, and I am excited that he will continue in this critical role for our state,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Ward is currently serving as the third Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Arkansas. He was appointed to the position in March 2015 by Governor Asa Hutchinson. He also stated that he looks forward to continuing in the agriculture in Arkansas.

Last week, Huckabee Sanders announced her nominations for the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police.

In addition to his agricultural career, Ward has served in the United States Marine Corps for over 22 years.