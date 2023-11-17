LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will hold a press conference on public safety Friday morning.

Sanders has focused on the issue since becoming the governor of Arkansas, including signing an executive that would protect state information from foreign entities that may pose a threat to public safety.

She also appointed Captain Mike Hagar as Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police.

Sanders is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. A live stream will be available in the live player above.