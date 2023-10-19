LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An executive order signed at the state Capitol on Thursday will remove what Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called “woke” language from state documents.

The governor said the language order was being signed in defense of women.

“Enough trying to erase women and girls,” the governor said. “Enough trying to erase our biological differences from men.”

Sanders was surrounded by women as she made the announcement, including state lawmakers.

Sanders then added, “Today, we’re taking a stand against woke nonsense.”

The governor gave examples of what she considered woke terms such as “pregnant people,” “birth giver” and “laboring person,” calling them “nonsense terms.”

Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Kay Chandler spoke after Sanders, calling the executive order “just common sense.”

“Our governor won’t let political correctness get in the way of science,” Chandler said.

During questions, Sanders said there was one specific instance of the language being used at the state’s health department, but that other instances of the language had been reported to her office.

Non-gender-specific terms for childbearing have been used in describing transgender people participating in the child-bearing process.