LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon with Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam.

The governor’s office has not released any details on the topic for Tuesday’s announcement.

Sanders has taken a number of steps affecting DHS services already in her first three month’s in office, proposing changes in the state’s ARHOME Medicaid program and launching the Every Child Arkansas initiative focused on foster child care.

Sanders held a separate news conference earlier Tuesday with Attorney General Tim Griffin announcing lawsuits against social media companies TikTok and Meta.

The suit against Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, alleges violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act centered on what it claimed is the addictive nature of its platforms.

Arkansas filed two suits against TikTok under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, with one claiming it violates the safety of underage users while the other challenges user data security due to parent company ByteDance’s ties to the Chinese government.

The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.