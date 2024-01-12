LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency ahead of expected severe winter weather in Arkansas.

The declaration comes ahead of the weather slated to impact the entire state on Sunday afternoon going into Monday.

Arkansas is forecasted to get several inches of snow, with most of the state expecting at least three inches.

Temperatures will also be dangerously cold, staying below freezing past Monday going into the rest of the week.

The declaration stated that $250,000 of the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund will be made available to the director of the Division of Emergency Management to pay for program or administrative costs

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has created an interactive map of warming centers throughout the state.