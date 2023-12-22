LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called for the Arkansas Board of Corrections chairman to resign following a request from the board to help with staffing issues in prisons.

On Wednesday, Arkansas Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness requested Sanders to activate the National Guard to help fill staffing gaps within the Division of Correction Thursday.

Magness specifically asked for 138 National Guardsmen to work for Maximum Security and Tucker Units as well as other state prisons. He said that the Board of Corrections is hoping to use the guardsmen to reactivate beds at the Tucker re-entry center.

In a Friday letter released by Sanders’ office, the governor called Magness’ request a “political stunt.” She went on to say that she would not involve guardsmen and women in the situation. Instead, she insisted that the Board reinstate Secretary Joe Profiri and implement his plan for staffing the prison systems without delay.

“After 27 years, it is time for you to stand out of the way of progress and let someone actually focused on the safety of Arkansans take your place on the board,” Sanders said. “Someone who shares an actual concern for the situation in which we find ourselves, rather than someone who cares only about his own power.”

Sanders said that vacancy rates have seen a reduction of over 20% since Profiri took office. She added that the Board has approved nearly 300 beds at the Tucker Unit this past April and claims that the bed reactivations have proven successful despite the vacancy rate.