LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended a celebration on Thursday to kick-off National Adoption Month.

The event took place at the Department of Human Services where adoption and foster care advocates joined elected officials in officially welcoming in the month.

Project Zero showcased its annual adoption month video, encouraging more families to open their homes and hearts to kids in need.

During the event, Sanders said that the state will do what it can to help.

“I don’t think there’s any greater calling that we can have than to address this issue in the state of Arkansas and I know that we can,” Sanders stated.

According to Project Zero, 274 kids are currently waiting in foster care to be adopted, and the most need comes from teens and sibling groups.

To learn more about Project Zero and their mission to promote adoption through the foster care system, visit them online at TheProjectZero.org.