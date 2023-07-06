LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas 18th East Judicial District has a new judge after an appointment on Thursday.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated she had appointed Kara Ann Petro as circuit judge for the Garland County district.

Petro is replacing Judge Marcia Hearnsberger and will continue her term through Dec. 31, 2024.

“It will be my great honor to serve as the circuit judge of the Eighteenth East Judicial District,” Petro said.

Judge Kara Ann Petro

The retiring Judge Hearnsberger had been appointed to her position by former Gov. Mike Huckabee 25 years ago, Gov. Sanders stated, adding that she was confident in Petro.

“I know Kara is well-qualified to take up this position and continue Judge Hearnsberger’s legacy,” the governor said. “Her record as chief deputy prosecuting attorney shows that she is tough on crime and committed to enforcing the law.”

Petro is a Garland County native and a University of Arkansas School of Law graduate.