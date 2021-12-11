Gov. Hutchinson tours destruction after tornadoes rip through NE Arkansas

MONETTE, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says two people were killed in northeastern Arkansas when tornadoes struck several states in the region.
Hutchinson said Saturday in Monette that one person at Monette Manor nursing home in Monette and a person inside a Dollar General store in Leachville died as twisters struck the area about 140 miles northeast of Little Rock.
The storms also hit a candle factory in Kentucky and an Amazon facility in Illinois.
Hutchinson said it is “remarkable” that more people were not killed, noting that Kentucky’s governor has said the death toll in that state may surpass 100.
The governor also declared a state of emergency on Saturday to help state agencies provide as much assistance with the clean-up and response as possible.
Rep. Rick Crawford, who represented the area in northeast Arkansas hardest hit by the storms, also said his office was working to provide assistance in the recovery.
“Last night, vicious storms ravaged through many parts of the First District inflicting significant destruction and taking the lives of two innocent individuals in Monette. There are many reports of extensive damage across a multitude of areas, which will only become more clear as the sun rises today across the region.Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)
I want to thank the many first responders who courageously answered the numerous calls that were made last night. I also want to thank the team at KAIT led by Ryan Vaughan, who kept everyone safe and aware of the rapidly changing conditions. KAIT, along with many others, stayed on-air throughout making sure the public was informed and what to expect.
My office will continue to assist those who have experienced the worst of these storms in any way we can. I ask that each of us pray for the families who lost loved ones and also prayers of thankfulness for those who always answer the call for help every hour of every day in situations such as this.”