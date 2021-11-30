Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing discussing tax cuts, new COVID-19 variant

FILE – In this July 15, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Public health researchers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, called the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned that he expects significant outbreaks in schools. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas as well as plans for a special legislative session focused on tax cuts.

The special session for the income tax reduction plan was originally planned to begin on October 25, but Hutchinson announced a delay in the special session that would pass the plan for Arkansas.

The governor said in an October news briefing that he hoped to have the session done by Thanksgiving, but today he is expected to announce a date.

Earlier this week, the White House announced that the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and several other countries due to the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

Health officials said there are currently no active cases of the new variant in the U.S. but also advised everyone to get vaccinated to prepare for the spread of the virus.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, active cases in the state dropped as hospitalizations continued to increase.

Data showed that the active case count dropped by 465 to 527,794 total active cases in the state and hospitalizations increased by 27 to 390 from Sunday’s report.

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.