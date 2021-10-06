Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing as COVID cases trend down, lawmakers debate vaccine bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as active cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down.

According to a Tuesday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count fell by 439, dropping the total to 8,096. Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 5 in the last 24 hours to 664 patients.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson said that the state numbers are at the lowest levels seen since mid-July and encourages Arkansas to get vaccinated to prevent deaths from increasing.

Active cases have continued to decline every day for more than three weeks. We’re now at the lowest level since the middle of July. Our hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline. Vaccines can prevent deaths, and we are losing too many Arkansans. pic.twitter.com/HRglcmrPp6 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 5, 2021

At the same time as the state is seeing declining COVID-19 caseloads, Arkansas lawmakers are debating new measures that would push back against new federal rules mandating vaccines for employees of many businesses.

State legislators are also continuing their debate over proposed congressional redistricting.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.