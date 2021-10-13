Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing as COVID cases trend down, decision on vaccine mandate ban looms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as the state saw a steady decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

According to a Tuesday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count fell by 83, dropping the total to 6,806. Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 8 in the last 24 hours to 537 patients.

While the state is seeing declining COVID-19 caseloads, the decision to sign a law that would push back against the new federal vaccine mandate for many business employees also remains in limbo.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.