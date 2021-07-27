Gov. Hutchinson says ‘special session’ still an option to address concerns over Arkansas ban of mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson said that he met with the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore Tuesday to discuss a potential special session of the general assembly.
Gov. Hutchinson said that a special session could still be an option and that they would look at what to do with Arkansas schools going into the upcoming school year.
The full statement from Gov. Hutchinson can be found below:
“I had an in-depth meeting with the Speaker and Pro Tem discussing a potential special session of the General Assembly. A special session remains an option as we look for specific ways to assist our schools as we prepare for the next school year. In the coming days, I will be evaluating options for legislative changes to Act 1002 that will give our schools more local control on meeting the health needs of the students as we enter a new school year in the face of the Delta variant. I will not make a decision on a special session until legislative leadership has an opportunity to discuss options further with their members.”