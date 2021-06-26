Gov. Hutchinson orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered the United States flag and the Arkansas state flag to fly at half-staff to honor the memory of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday.
Officer Apple is a 23-year veteran of law enforcement and has served the people fo Pea Ridge for the past three years.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple. My prayers are with Officer Apple’s family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time.”