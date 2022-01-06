Gov. Hutchinson, delegation share thoughts on anniversary of January 6 insurrection

FILE – Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Egged on by soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, a crowd of demonstrators demanded that the electoral vote counting be stopped. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the cloud of the January 6 insurrection hangs over the country one year later, Arkansas lawmakers have sounded off on social media with their reflections.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke of the dark tones of January 6 and how the violence from that day must not happen again.

“A year ago today, we witnessed a dark moment in the history of our nation,” Hutchinson said in a tweet. “I’m deeply appreciative of the Capitol Police who protected our democracy from violent rioters who were intent on stopping a peaceful transition of power. The actions of that day must not be repeated.”

Members of the Arkansas delegation also shared their appreciation for the duty and sacrifice by Capitol police during the hours-long siege.

“Since 1828, the fine men and women of the @CapitolPolice have bravely defended Congress and the Capitol. As America looks back on the violence & destruction that occurred one year ago, I am grateful for the service of the Cap Police to protect members, our staff, and the Capitol,” Congressman French Hill said in two tweets on Thursday. “I pray for the families of those who lost loved ones on that day and in the days following the riot. I urge Americans to remember their brave efforts.”

Thank you, @CapitolPolice, today and every day for your continued service and bravery.



“Thank you, @CapitolPolice, today and every day for your continued service and bravery,” Congressman Bruce Westerman stated in a tweet. “As a nation, we are grateful for the sacrifices made to keep us safe and defend our democracy.”