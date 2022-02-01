LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials are continuing to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and also preparing for the ice storm that is expected to hit Arkansas this week.

During a weekly briefing, Gov. Asa discussed the state’s plans on handling the upcoming storm. Hutchinson said the main concerns for the next couple of days are power outages and roads.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are asking everyone to stay home if possible. To prepare for the storm, ARDOT officials said that all 10 districts have been prepping.

Starting Thursday, the governor said eight national guard teams will be at state police locations for the winter response.

Hutchinson also discussed the COVID-19 update within the state, noting that active and new cases are continuing to decline.

He announced that active cases decreased by 5,914, bringing the total to 57,392. There were 4,637 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of cases to 781,396. He also noted that there were an additional 39 deaths in the state.

Health officials reported that the positivity rate has decreased to 24.7% and that each age group is seeing a fall in cases.

Hutchinson said that out of the 1.5 million at-home test that were ordered, about 750,000 have been given out. He also noted that the Rockefeller foundation launched Project ACT, which will provide 1.1 million tests to people in multiple states including Arkansas.

Order COVID-19 tests here

There were 3,988 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 3,885,853. The state reported 1,546,075 Arkansans have been fully immunized, with another 372,095 residents having partial immunity to the virus.