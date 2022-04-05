LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the tornadoes that tore through northwest Arkansas and to address the recent crime in the capital city.

Storms touched down in the northern part of the state last week, and according to Springdale police, at least seven people were injured. A Springdale elementary school was also damaged by a tornado that swept through the city.

Following the storm, Hutchinson said he reached out to local leaders and state officials and deployed search and rescue teams to assist with damages.

In central Arkansas, crime has been prevalent over the past few weeks, leading community leaders to push for a statewide task force to help curb the violence.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.